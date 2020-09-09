Advertisement

IDPH: 1,337 new cases of COVID-19, 30 additional deaths

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,029 specimens for a total of 4,526,739.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,337 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 253,690 cases and 8,214 deaths in 102 counties in the state. The statewide positivity rate for the period of September 2 - September 8 is 3.7 percent.

As of Tuesday night, 1,580 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths listed are:

• Adams County: 1 male 90′s

• Christian County: 1 female 90′s

• Coles County: 1 female 80′s

• Cook County: 1 female 50′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

• Jackson County: 1 female 90′s

• Jersey County: 1 female 100+

• Kane County: 1 male 80′s

• Lake County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• LaSalle County: 1 male 70′s

• Macon County: 1 male 70′s

• Madison County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Peoria County: 1 male 90′s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s

• Sangamon County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 90′s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 80′s

• Will County: 1 male 70′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 80′s, 3 females 90′s

