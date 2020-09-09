Drug investigation nets multiple arrests for Rockford police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people were charged during an ongoing drug investigation by the Rockford Police Department on Sept 1.

Rockford Police Narcotics detectives working with agents from the ATF, Postal Inspector’s office and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at 5040 Welsh Ct.

During the search, officers discovered the residence was set up solely to grow cannabis plants. Officers recovered over 210 plants in various stages of growth, over 5,000 grams of harvested cannabis, a machine press to cultivate the oils from cannabis plants, several hundred different kinds of pills, a shotgun and handgun.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charged against four people. Ben Kullberg, 40 of Rockford, is being charged with possession with intent to deliver, cultivation of over 200 cannabis plants, possession with intent to deliver methadone and possession with intent to deliver terbamafine.

Jason Knox, 38 of Rockford, was charged with possession of over 5,000 grams of cannabis, possession of over 200 cannabis plants and no FOID. Chanan Kiatathikom, 35 of Rockford was charged with possession of over 5,000 grams of cannabis and possession of over 200 cannabis plants.

Erik Gorzynski, 34 of Stillman Valley was charged with possession of over 5,000 grams of cannabis and possession of over 200 cannabis plants.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible. If you have any information, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.