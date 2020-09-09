Advertisement

Damp, cool pattern to remain locked in Wednesday

While dry hours are to be featured, rain chances extend through Saturday
By Mark Henderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve been in search of a healthy rain for weeks, if not months, and has it ever arrived! Since Monday Evening, most of the area had picked up well over an inch of rainfall, with Rockford the big winner having picked up well over three inches!

The 3.54″ officially recorded at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport puts us back above normal in rainfall for the year, and guarantees September’s to end up above normal in the precipitation department, with 22 days still left to go.

There is a significant drawback to the beneficial rain, and that’s our temperatures, which didn’t get out of the 50s areawide, with the exception of DeKalb. At a time in which upper 70s are to be the norm, these temperatures were the coldest since May, and unfortunately, much of the same can be expected Wednesday.

We’ll add to our rainfall tally through the rest of the night and on into much of Wednesday. While an all-day washout is not in the cards, several rainy intervals are likely over the coming 24 hours.

Our slow-moving system isn’t to fully exit the region until either late Thursday or Friday. Another system threatens more rain for the opening half of the weekend.

