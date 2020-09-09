Advertisement

Boys give their ‘heart’ to Wesley Willows’ Arbor residents

The residents were happy to receive the heartfelt gifts, according to Wesley Willows.
Wesley Willows Corporation
Wesley Willows Corporation(Wesley Willows Corporation)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Brad and Josh Mecum know what it means to give from the “heart."

Every week, Brad and Josh Mecum, each, save $1 from their allowance. Every year they choose to spend their saved money on a good cause. This year, they chose Willows Arbor at Wesley Willows because their beloved grandmother, Dolores Shank, is a resident at the Arbor.

With Brad and Josh’s saved dollars, they bought jigsaw puzzles for the 100 residents to enjoy. They also used their 3D printer to print hearts for the Arbor residents.

“It is so important, during the COVID-19 pandemic especially, to feel the love and acceptance of those around us. Having Brad and Josh give to our residents in this meaningful way is truly an inspiration to our residents, staff and family members. Their act of kindness comes from the heart and that is what makes it extra special.” Erica Figurin, Director of Experience said.

The residents were happy to receive the heartfelt gifts, according to Wesley Willows.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Regional Institution see an uptick in enrollment numbers despite the pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
As some colleges and universities see a decrease in student enrollment during the pandemic local universities say they're seeing the opposite.

News

U of Illinois sues to stop nurses strike this weekend

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nurses at the hospital have announced they will begin a seven-day strike at 7 a.m.

News

Boone Co. releases childcare resource guide

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This is not a comprehensive list of all services that may be available in and in close proximity to Boone County.

News

Two married mission partners retire after 65 years of service to OSF Medical Group

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
“I wrote them a note that basically said, thank you for being you," said Ronald Matlock

Latest News

News

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 819 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Winnebago Co. announces 57 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 4,595 from 4,538 on Tuesday.

News

IDPH: 1,337 new cases of COVID-19, 30 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,029 specimens for a total of 4,526,739.

News

Drug investigation nets multiple arrests for Rockford police

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charged against four people.

News

Logemann returns to Rockford City Council, small business program in works

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Tony Gaspirini has been serving in his place.

News

First human case of West Nile virus in state

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Last year, 46 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird, horse or human case.