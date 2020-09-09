Boys give their ‘heart’ to Wesley Willows’ Arbor residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Brad and Josh Mecum know what it means to give from the “heart."

Every week, Brad and Josh Mecum, each, save $1 from their allowance. Every year they choose to spend their saved money on a good cause. This year, they chose Willows Arbor at Wesley Willows because their beloved grandmother, Dolores Shank, is a resident at the Arbor.

With Brad and Josh’s saved dollars, they bought jigsaw puzzles for the 100 residents to enjoy. They also used their 3D printer to print hearts for the Arbor residents.

“It is so important, during the COVID-19 pandemic especially, to feel the love and acceptance of those around us. Having Brad and Josh give to our residents in this meaningful way is truly an inspiration to our residents, staff and family members. Their act of kindness comes from the heart and that is what makes it extra special.” Erica Figurin, Director of Experience said.

The residents were happy to receive the heartfelt gifts, according to Wesley Willows.

