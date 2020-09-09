Advertisement

Boone Co. releases childcare resource guide

This is not a comprehensive list of all services that may be available in and in close proximity to Boone County.
(WCAX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - In collaboration with district schools and childcare centers, the Boone County Health Department compiled a list of resources for individuals seeking childcare.

The guide is intended to offer quick referrals to local resources. This is not a comprehensive list of all services that may be available in and in close proximity to Boone County.

The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report is recommended reading regarding childcare programs and mitigation strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Regional Institution see an uptick in enrollment numbers despite the pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
As some colleges and universities see a decrease in student enrollment during the pandemic local universities say they're seeing the opposite.

News

U of Illinois sues to stop nurses strike this weekend

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nurses at the hospital have announced they will begin a seven-day strike at 7 a.m.

News

Two married mission partners retire after 65 years of service to OSF Medical Group

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
“I wrote them a note that basically said, thank you for being you," said Ronald Matlock

News

Boys give their ‘heart’ to Wesley Willows’ Arbor residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The residents were happy to receive the heartfelt gifts, according to Wesley Willows.

Latest News

News

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 819 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Winnebago Co. announces 57 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 4,595 from 4,538 on Tuesday.

News

IDPH: 1,337 new cases of COVID-19, 30 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,029 specimens for a total of 4,526,739.

News

Drug investigation nets multiple arrests for Rockford police

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charged against four people.

News

Logemann returns to Rockford City Council, small business program in works

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Tony Gaspirini has been serving in his place.

News

First human case of West Nile virus in state

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Last year, 46 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird, horse or human case.