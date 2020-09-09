Boone Co. releases childcare resource guide

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - In collaboration with district schools and childcare centers, the Boone County Health Department compiled a list of resources for individuals seeking childcare.

The guide is intended to offer quick referrals to local resources. This is not a comprehensive list of all services that may be available in and in close proximity to Boone County.

The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report is recommended reading regarding childcare programs and mitigation strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.