2 indicted for endangering life of a child

Police
Police(AP images)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people were indicted by a grand jury for various charges, including endangering the life or health of a child from an Aug. 19 incident in Winnebago County.

On Aug. 19, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop which led to an investigation. During the investigation, 23-year-old Michael Mallett and 20-year-old Adriana Jimenez were developed as suspects. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Mallett was indicted for unlawful use of weapons, armed violence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, and endangering the life or health of a child, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Jimenez was indicted for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, endangering the life or health of a child and resisting a peace officer, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Both are scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. in the Criminal Justice Center, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

