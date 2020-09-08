Advertisement

Winnebago Co. coroner Bill Hintz pleads not guilty

Hintz pleaded not guilty to forgery, theft and misconduct charges.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Hintz pleaded not guilty to forgery, theft and misconduct charges. His attorney says Hintz will not step down from his elected position.

Earlier this year, investigators found questionable charges on a county credit card with the investigation pointing fingers at Hintz and his wife Michelle as the suspects. They were arrested last Thursday for allegedly taking more than $15,000 from the county.

Chairperson Frank Haney said Hintz should step down as coroner.

“If he would do what is in the best interest of the community which is to step down then he would assure other people would have a fair process. Both those accused of crime and those victim of crime if it involves anything that touches his office,” Haney said.

