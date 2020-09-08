Winnebago Co. announces 137 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases to 4,538 from 4,401 on Friday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 5.8 percent.

The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.1 percent recovery rate.

