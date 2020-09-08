Advertisement

Winnebago Co. announces 137 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday

This brings the total number of cases to 4,538 from 4,401 on Friday.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases to 4,538 from 4,401 on Friday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 5.8 percent.

The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.1 percent recovery rate.

