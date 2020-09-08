Advertisement

Waves of rainfall to offer drought relief in the days ahead

Coolest temperatures since May also on the horizon
By Mark Henderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Things are likely about to get quite a bit greener over the next few days, as numerous intervals of steady rainfall take aim on the region.

Scattered showers are due to reach the Stateline by 10:00 this evening, only to become steady and, at times, fairly heavy overnight and into the early portion of Tuesday.

Showers, scattered at first, will develop across parts of the region around or shortly after 10:00pm
Showers, scattered at first, will develop across parts of the region around or shortly after 10:00pm(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Rain's expected to become much more widespread around or shortly after Midnight.
Rain's expected to become much more widespread around or shortly after Midnight.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain may very well continue in rather widespread fashion through the morning commute, so a plan to add additional travel time is a prudent one.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to remain rather widespread as we awake Tuesday Morning.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely to remain rather widespread as we awake Tuesday Morning.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Later on Tuesday Morning, rain will become more occasional through the remainder of the day. In fact, dry hours appear a good bet, though a shower can’t be ruled out anywhere at any point in the day.

Breaks in the action are likely to occur as we go into the late morning and early afternoon hours.
Breaks in the action are likely to occur as we go into the late morning and early afternoon hours.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Many dry hours are promised Tuesday Afternoon and into the early portions of the evening, though the threat for a widely scattered shower can't be entirely ruled out.
Many dry hours are promised Tuesday Afternoon and into the early portions of the evening, though the threat for a widely scattered shower can't be entirely ruled out.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More organized rainfall appears likely to return to the area Tuesday Evening, along with a few thundery downpours.

Another round of widespread rainfall is likely to redevelop in the evening hours Tuesday.
Another round of widespread rainfall is likely to redevelop in the evening hours Tuesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When all is said and done, it appears as though we’re headed for some rather healthy rainfall totals. An ensemble, or blend, of numerous computer forecast models suggest that well over an inch of rain can be expected across the Stateline. It wouldn’t be a tremendous surprise to see a few locales pick up two inches or more! Regardless, it’s, in all likelihood, to be the heaviest period of rain since early June!

When all is said and done, between now and Thursday, anywhere between 1.25" and 2.50" of rain is likely to fall, with the bulk of it to come over the next 24 hours.
When all is said and done, between now and Thursday, anywhere between 1.25" and 2.50" of rain is likely to fall, with the bulk of it to come over the next 24 hours.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

