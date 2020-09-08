Waves of rainfall to offer drought relief in the days ahead
Coolest temperatures since May also on the horizon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Things are likely about to get quite a bit greener over the next few days, as numerous intervals of steady rainfall take aim on the region.
Scattered showers are due to reach the Stateline by 10:00 this evening, only to become steady and, at times, fairly heavy overnight and into the early portion of Tuesday.
Rain may very well continue in rather widespread fashion through the morning commute, so a plan to add additional travel time is a prudent one.
Later on Tuesday Morning, rain will become more occasional through the remainder of the day. In fact, dry hours appear a good bet, though a shower can’t be ruled out anywhere at any point in the day.
More organized rainfall appears likely to return to the area Tuesday Evening, along with a few thundery downpours.
When all is said and done, it appears as though we’re headed for some rather healthy rainfall totals. An ensemble, or blend, of numerous computer forecast models suggest that well over an inch of rain can be expected across the Stateline. It wouldn’t be a tremendous surprise to see a few locales pick up two inches or more! Regardless, it’s, in all likelihood, to be the heaviest period of rain since early June!
