The Young Eagles Success Club prepares for World Peace Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With World Peace Day quickly approaching us, the Young Eagles Success, or YES Club, met today in order to show gratitude for the kids diligent participation this summer and preparing for its first annual virtual peace party.

The YES Club will be forced to go virtual on World Peace Day, which is September 21st, so the group wanted to prepare in advance on this Labor Day and show it’s excitement about running live on Facebook and social media worldwide two weeks from today.

The club helps teach youth about character, respect, how to be a good citizen, and have a safe fun place to call home.

“Just really helping them to learn how to indeed say no to all that negative stuff, violence, crime, and all of those things, and really say yes to choices that will bring success,” says YES Club’s Educational Director, Dianna Cole.

