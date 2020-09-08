State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross issues statement on Bill Hintz

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross issued a statement regarding charged being filed against Winnebago County coroner Bill Hintz.

“All individuals charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in court. This is an ongoing criminal investigation. The possible penalties are listed in the charging documents. The criminal case will proceed through the criminal justice system and all court dates are available via Circuit Clerk Tom Klein’s website. Currently, Mr. Hintz remains in the Office of the Coroner and remains on the November ballot. I will not speculate regarding his future tenure in that office. That decision remains with the electorate of Winnebago County," Hite Ross said on Tuesday evening.

