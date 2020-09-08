RSO to perform at Sinnissippi Music Shell this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra will perform live for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RSO will perform three, one-hour concerts at the Sinnissippi Music Shell on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets for the benefit performances are $45 each and advance purchase is required.

“It allows us to employ our musicians and give them the opportunity to practice their craft, which for most has not been possible for six months,” Julie Thomas, RSO Executive Director said.

It is also the first public concert of any kind in Rockford since March, according to the RSO.

“Creativity always seems to find a way and today that is demonstrated by the Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s inspired upcoming outdoor concerts at Sinnissippi. The RSO has a long record of bringing the community together and inspiring us through their musical excellence. Kudos to the symphony staff for creating a way for our residents and visitors to safely gather and for inspiring us all, especially during these challenging times,” John Groh, President and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

The RSO has worked with Winnebago County Health Department officials and the Rockford Park District. Socially-distanced seating with a 200-person capacity at each performance will be in place and masks will be required for the duration of the one-hour concerts.

The RSO is planning two more socially distanced concerts this fall, a classics at the end of October, and a Pops in December.

Tickets for the performances are on sale now. They can be purchased on the RSO website or by phone, 815-965-0049 for $45. Tickets will not be sold in person or at the RSO box office.

The concert is sponsored by ComEd, with additional support from the Rockford Park District, and Williams-McCarthy and Don Banks of Byron Bank. For more information on the Rockford Symphony Orchestra, go to www.rockfordsymphony.com.

