Advertisement

RSO to perform at Sinnissippi Music Shell this weekend

It is also the first public concert of any kind in Rockford since March, according to the RSO.
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
Rockford Symphony Orchestra(Rockford Symphony Orchestra)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra will perform live for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RSO will perform three, one-hour concerts at the Sinnissippi Music Shell on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets for the benefit performances are $45 each and advance purchase is required.

“It allows us to employ our musicians and give them the opportunity to practice their craft, which for most has not been possible for six months,” Julie Thomas, RSO Executive Director said.

It is also the first public concert of any kind in Rockford since March, according to the RSO.

“Creativity always seems to find a way and today that is demonstrated by the Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s inspired upcoming outdoor concerts at Sinnissippi. The RSO has a long record of bringing the community together and inspiring us through their musical excellence. Kudos to the symphony staff for creating a way for our residents and visitors to safely gather and for inspiring us all, especially during these challenging times,” John Groh, President and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

The RSO has worked with Winnebago County Health Department officials and the Rockford Park District. Socially-distanced seating with a 200-person capacity at each performance will be in place and masks will be required for the duration of the one-hour concerts.

The RSO is planning two more socially distanced concerts this fall, a classics at the end of October, and a Pops in December.

Tickets for the performances are on sale now. They can be purchased on the RSO website or by phone, 815-965-0049 for $45. Tickets will not be sold in person or at the RSO box office.

The concert is sponsored by ComEd, with additional support from the Rockford Park District, and Williams-McCarthy and Don Banks of Byron Bank. For more information on the Rockford Symphony Orchestra, go to www.rockfordsymphony.com.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Emergency preparedness tips for Alzheimer’s caregivers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Being prepared is crucial.

News

Classes canceled after lightning strike hits Belvidere school district servers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district is currently working on rebooting their system.

News

IDPH: 1,392 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,363 specimens for a total of 4,478,710.

News

Police shoot 13-year-old boy with autism after mother calls for help

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caitlin O'Kane
Golda Barton said she called police and asked for a crisis intervention team because her son was having a mental breakdown.

Latest News

News

Meridian school district seeks to renew referendum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Would extend the referendum previously approved in Nov. 2014.

News

Rockford University to honor 9/11, Jane Addams birthday with day of service

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Students also can assist with Get Out the Vote efforts.

News

Janesville Police investigate armed robbery

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police in Janesville are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station overnight.

News

The Young Eagles Success Club prepares for World Peace Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
YES Club prepares for World Peace Day.

News

Belvidere Fire Department raises money to support the MDA

Updated: 18 hours ago
There may no longer be the 24 hour televised telethons, but labor day still belongs to the MDA when it comes to raising money and hope.

News

Man presumed dead after accident at Lake Summerset

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A 64-year-old man is missing after allegedly jumping out of a boat into the lake.