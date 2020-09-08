Rockford University to honor 9/11, Jane Addams birthday with day of service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford University campus is coming together for a Day of Service to benefit the Rockford Rescue Mission, Wesley Willows Senior Living Community, the Ethnic Heritage Museum and the Northern Illinois Food Bank on Friday, Sept. 11.

The event is in celebration of Rockford University’s notable alum Jane Addams’ September birthday and to recognize the National Day of Remembrance on September 11 at Rockford University at 5100 E. State St.

Students, faculty and staff will be working on projects both virtually, in person, off and on campus. Virtual service will benefit the Open Street Maps project and the Smithsonian Institution through a transcription project. Off campus, student athletes will be working on gardening and landscaping projects at Rockford Rescue Mission and the Ethnic Heritage Museum.

On campus, students will have several projects to choose from. There will be opportunities to volunteer with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to serve up to 250 local families at a Mobile Food Pantry located in Parking Lot A from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Any community member or family in need of food may drive through and receive food in a outdoor environment while remaining in their own car.

Students also can assist with Get Out the Vote efforts, beautify the campus, or write and send cards of encouragement to Wesley Willows residents and teachers in RPS 205.

