Advertisement

Rockford University to honor 9/11, Jane Addams birthday with day of service

Students also can assist with Get Out the Vote efforts.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford University campus is coming together for a Day of Service to benefit the Rockford Rescue Mission, Wesley Willows Senior Living Community, the Ethnic Heritage Museum and the Northern Illinois Food Bank on Friday, Sept. 11.

The event is in celebration of Rockford University’s notable alum Jane Addams’ September birthday and to recognize the National Day of Remembrance on September 11 at Rockford University at 5100 E. State St.

Students, faculty and staff will be working on projects both virtually, in person, off and on campus. Virtual service will benefit the Open Street Maps project and the Smithsonian Institution through a transcription project. Off campus, student athletes will be working on gardening and landscaping projects at Rockford Rescue Mission and the Ethnic Heritage Museum.

On campus, students will have several projects to choose from. There will be opportunities to volunteer with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to serve up to 250 local families at a Mobile Food Pantry located in Parking Lot A from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Any community member or family in need of food may drive through and receive food in a outdoor environment while remaining in their own car.

Students also can assist with Get Out the Vote efforts, beautify the campus, or write and send cards of encouragement to Wesley Willows residents and teachers in RPS 205.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meridian school district seeks to renew referendum

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Would extend the referendum previously approved in Nov. 2014.

News

Janesville Police investigate armed robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police in Janesville are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station overnight.

News

The Young Eagles Success Club prepares for World Peace Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
YES Club prepares for World Peace Day.

News

Belvidere Fire Department raises money to support the MDA

Updated: 15 hours ago
There may no longer be the 24 hour televised telethons, but labor day still belongs to the MDA when it comes to raising money and hope.

Latest News

News

Man presumed dead after accident at Lake Summerset

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A 64-year-old man is missing after allegedly jumping out of a boat into the lake.

News

Stateline scuba driver breaks world record

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
A man who discovered his love for scuba diving later than most is proving you're never too old to dive in and break a record.

News

Stateliner breaks world record

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Boating patrol increases along the Rock River

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“Make sure your children ages 12 and younger are wearing life jackets at all times. And to also make sure they are boating safe and responsibly,” said Pobjecky.

News

Labor Day travel boosts local economy

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Cars are on the road, and people spend the holiday out and about, some making stops at popular Rockford main-stays like Rock Cut State Park.

News

Union president: Grocery stores should kick out unmasked shoppers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Irina Ivanova
Overall, 35,000 members of the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which he leads, have either been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have family members who’ve fallen ill with the virus.