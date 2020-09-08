Rainfall bringing drought relief along with coolest temperatures since May

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The much needed rainfall the region has desperately needed has arrived and will continue through Tuesday and parts of Wednesday. This is the most rainfall Rockford has seen in just under a months time along with the coolest temperatures since May.

Several lawns across the region will see happier lawns in the coming days thanks to this well-needed rainfall. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday many spots, including Rockford have seen well over two inches of rain fall since very late Monday night. While the bulk of the rain has already fallen, plenty more will continue throughout the day Tuesday and on Wednesday at times especially in the morning.

Many spots have seen well over 2 inches of rain so far. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While the flooding risk is lower due to the drought conditions, be cautious when driving and watch for ponding on roadways and flooding of low-lying areas. As always, allow some extra time on the roads as well. Any rain we’ll see for the rest of Tuesday and parts of Wednesday will have pockets of heavy rain along with cloud-to-ground lightning at times in a thunderstorm.

There will be some dry times on Tuesday and later on Wednesday but you will notice the clouds sticking around. An additional half an inch to an inch of rain is likely throughout the next 24 hours or so.

With the clouds sticking around, this will keep our temperatures to their coolest levels since May. Temperatures like these look to persist through the rest of this work week as forecasts high temperatures between 7 and 15 degrees below normal will be around.

However things slowly look to improve in the temperature department closer to the weekend as we will somewhat dry out and temperatures will climb closer to normal levels for this time of the year.

