Rainfall bringing drought relief along with coolest temperatures since May

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The much needed rainfall the region has desperately needed has arrived and will continue through Tuesday and parts of Wednesday. This is the most rainfall Rockford has seen in just under a months time along with the coolest temperatures since May.

Several lawns across the region will see happier lawns in the coming days thanks to this well-needed rainfall. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday many spots, including Rockford have seen well over two inches of rain fall since very late Monday night. While the bulk of the rain has already fallen, plenty more will continue throughout the day Tuesday and on Wednesday at times especially in the morning.

Many spots have seen well over 2 inches of rain so far.
Many spots have seen well over 2 inches of rain so far.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While the flooding risk is lower due to the drought conditions, be cautious when driving and watch for ponding on roadways and flooding of low-lying areas. As always, allow some extra time on the roads as well. Any rain we’ll see for the rest of Tuesday and parts of Wednesday will have pockets of heavy rain along with cloud-to-ground lightning at times in a thunderstorm.

A few dry slots will be possible Tuesday but they will be short.
A few dry slots will be possible Tuesday but they will be short.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Expect showers and isolated thunderstorms through the rest of the day Tuesday.
Expect showers and isolated thunderstorms through the rest of the day Tuesday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday.
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Wednesday morning and early afternoon call for some additional scattered showers.
Wednesday morning and early afternoon call for some additional scattered showers.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There will be some dry times on Tuesday and later on Wednesday but you will notice the clouds sticking around. An additional half an inch to an inch of rain is likely throughout the next 24 hours or so.

With scattered showers in the forecast through Wednesday, the rain isn't done just yet.
With scattered showers in the forecast through Wednesday, the rain isn't done just yet.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With the clouds sticking around, this will keep our temperatures to their coolest levels since May. Temperatures like these look to persist through the rest of this work week as forecasts high temperatures between 7 and 15 degrees below normal will be around.

We'll begin to dry out on Thursday but will keep the clouds around.
We'll begin to dry out on Thursday but will keep the clouds around.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

However things slowly look to improve in the temperature department closer to the weekend as we will somewhat dry out and temperatures will climb closer to normal levels for this time of the year.

Temperatures will slowly rebound to closer to normal once the weekend arrives.
Temperatures will slowly rebound to closer to normal once the weekend arrives.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

