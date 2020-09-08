NIU enrollment up for fall 2020

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Total enrollment at Northern Illinois University is up for the fall 2020 semester, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

According to the official census on the tenth day of attendance, total enrollment for fall 2020 climbed to 16,769, up 160 students (1 percent) from 2019. Driving that growth is a freshman class of 2,047 (up 8 percent), and a 6-percentage-point improvement in retention of first-year students.

With this year’s jump, NIU surpassed their 2020 total enrollment goal put forth in its Strategic Enrollment Management plan and recorded its third straight year of growth among incoming freshmen. The university also set five-year highs for total number of applicants, number of applicants who met acceptance criteria and the number of applicants who confirmed interest to the university.

“NIU increased total enrollment during this challenging and dynamic time by attracting a freshman class that is strong in number, talent and diversity, and by welcoming back continuing undergraduate, graduate and law students who appreciate the quality and affordability of our educational experience,” NIU President Dr. Lisa C. Freeman said. “It is deeply gratifying that students were able to look beyond the uncertainty of these last several months and recognize that NIU offers a tremendous combination of access and excellence.”

Overall retention of first-year students climbed 6 percentage points (to 78 percent). That was driven by significant growth in the retention rates for students of color, as African American, Latinx and Asian students were all up by at least 10 percentage points from a year ago.

One area where numbers slipped was among new transfer students, which declined to 1,504 (a decrease of 7%). The drop reflects continued declines in the region’s community college population.

NIU recorded its fifth straight year of increased African-American enrollment in the freshman class. This year, 35 percent of entering freshmen are Black (up 2 percentage points), the highest that figure has been in university history. Latinx enrollment also grew, accounting for 23 percent of the incoming class (up 3 percentage points).

“Since we approved the plan in January 2019, we have dramatically changed how we approach potential students,” Sol Jensen, NIU vice president for Enrollment Management, Marketing and Communications said. “We are identifying potential Huskies earlier in their high school careers, communicating with them more frequently and more strategically, and raising News Release our profile through more aggressive and targeted advertising. It is satisfying to see those efforts already yielding results.”

This year’s incoming class also boasts a strong academic profile. The average high school GPA among new freshmen was 3.32 — the second highest it has been in 11 years — and the percentage of applicants with GPAs of 3.5 or better grew by 16 percent.

Implemented this past year, the Huskie Pledge program guarantees that all tuition and fees will be covered by grants and scholarships for any Illinois students with high school GPAs of 3.0 or better and whose families have incomes of $75,000 or less. The NIU College of Law grew for the third straight year, up by 33 students (12 percent).

“The approaches we’ve developed and implemented — before and during COVID-19 — to support our first-year students enabled them to thrive and re-enroll at NIU,” Executive Vice President and Provost Beth Ingram said. “Just as importantly, these measures should also help us maintain the improvements in retention and student success going forward.”

Among all other graduate and professional programs, enrollment held steady at 4,185. In all, Dr. Freeman said, this year’s enrollment numbers are cause for great optimism and pride.

