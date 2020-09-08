Advertisement

Meridian school district seeks to renew referendum

Would extend the referendum previously approved in Nov. 2014.
(KVLY)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - On the Nov. 2020 ballot, residents within the Meridian CUSD 223 district will be asked to extend the current education tax fund permanently.

This referendum — if successful — would extend the referendum previously approved in Nov. of 2014 which moved the tax rate in the education fund from 2.78 to 3.48.

If successful, this referendum would not give the district any ability to levy taxes at a higher rate in the education fund than it has over the past several years. There is no increased cost to a property owner as a result of this referendum unless the value of the property increases, according to the school district.

A “virtual” town hall will take place on Sept. 15 and the first face-to-face meeting will take place at the Stillman Valley Fire Department on Sept. 22.

Additionally, all parents of students will receive informational materials in smaller chunks through one email per week. If there are any community members who would want to be included in this mailing list, email Dr. Caposey (pcaposey@mail.meridian223.org) and you will be included in all communication moving forward.

“When considering the sustained need for the additional funds from the referendum, the district pointed to the data. The state of Illinois has determined a formula to determine if schools are funded adequately,” the district said. “As of the last publishing of the Illinois school report card, Meridian CUSD 223 is funded at only 68% of adequacy. This figure, while low, does include the additional revenue from the referendum that the district is asking voters to consider extending.”

All face-to-face and town hall events will follow the social distancing, masking and capacity guidelines being observed in Meridian schools, according to the school district.

“We believe deeply in the work that we have done over the past six years. We have made tremendous strides including multiple national recognitions while being funded at 68% of adequacy per the state formula. We will continue to do the best we can no matter what, but the additional revenue allows for more creativity as we continue to try and improve,” Dr. Caposey said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford University to honor 9/11, Jane Addams birthday with day of service

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Students also can assist with Get Out the Vote efforts.

News

Janesville Police investigate armed robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police in Janesville are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station overnight.

News

The Young Eagles Success Club prepares for World Peace Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
YES Club prepares for World Peace Day.

News

Belvidere Fire Department raises money to support the MDA

Updated: 15 hours ago
There may no longer be the 24 hour televised telethons, but labor day still belongs to the MDA when it comes to raising money and hope.

Latest News

News

Man presumed dead after accident at Lake Summerset

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A 64-year-old man is missing after allegedly jumping out of a boat into the lake.

News

Stateline scuba driver breaks world record

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
A man who discovered his love for scuba diving later than most is proving you're never too old to dive in and break a record.

News

Stateliner breaks world record

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Boating patrol increases along the Rock River

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“Make sure your children ages 12 and younger are wearing life jackets at all times. And to also make sure they are boating safe and responsibly,” said Pobjecky.

News

Labor Day travel boosts local economy

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Cars are on the road, and people spend the holiday out and about, some making stops at popular Rockford main-stays like Rock Cut State Park.

News

Union president: Grocery stores should kick out unmasked shoppers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Irina Ivanova
Overall, 35,000 members of the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which he leads, have either been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have family members who’ve fallen ill with the virus.