Meridian school district seeks to renew referendum

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - On the Nov. 2020 ballot, residents within the Meridian CUSD 223 district will be asked to extend the current education tax fund permanently.

This referendum — if successful — would extend the referendum previously approved in Nov. of 2014 which moved the tax rate in the education fund from 2.78 to 3.48.

If successful, this referendum would not give the district any ability to levy taxes at a higher rate in the education fund than it has over the past several years. There is no increased cost to a property owner as a result of this referendum unless the value of the property increases, according to the school district.

A “virtual” town hall will take place on Sept. 15 and the first face-to-face meeting will take place at the Stillman Valley Fire Department on Sept. 22.

Additionally, all parents of students will receive informational materials in smaller chunks through one email per week. If there are any community members who would want to be included in this mailing list, email Dr. Caposey (pcaposey@mail.meridian223.org) and you will be included in all communication moving forward.

“When considering the sustained need for the additional funds from the referendum, the district pointed to the data. The state of Illinois has determined a formula to determine if schools are funded adequately,” the district said. “As of the last publishing of the Illinois school report card, Meridian CUSD 223 is funded at only 68% of adequacy. This figure, while low, does include the additional revenue from the referendum that the district is asking voters to consider extending.”

All face-to-face and town hall events will follow the social distancing, masking and capacity guidelines being observed in Meridian schools, according to the school district.

“We believe deeply in the work that we have done over the past six years. We have made tremendous strides including multiple national recognitions while being funded at 68% of adequacy per the state formula. We will continue to do the best we can no matter what, but the additional revenue allows for more creativity as we continue to try and improve,” Dr. Caposey said.

