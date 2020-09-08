Advertisement

Lutheran grad James Robinson listed as Jaguars starting running back on unofficial depth chart

The Rockford native signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent
Undrafted free agent and Rockford native James Robinson is listed as the number one running back on Jacksonville's unofficial depth chart. The Jaguars released it on the team website.
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WIFR) - As an undrafted free agent rookie, this summer may have been the most difficult to stand out and impress NFL coaches. James Robinson made himself noticeable in Jacksonville and now the Lutheran grad is unofficially the starting running back for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville released its unofficial depth chart Monday night on the team website. It currently has Robinson listed as the starter, with second-year pro Devine Ozigbo as the backup, and veteran Chris Thompson slated third. The unofficial depth chart is published by the team’s public relations department.

Robinson officially made the 53-man roster on Saturday, after the Jaguars waived running back Leonard Fournette early last week. The team website says Robinson and the two other backs are expected to have major roles with Jacksonville.

The Rockford native still holds the IHSA career rushing yards record with 9,045 and the most rushing touchdowns record with 158. At Illinois State, Robinson finished his collegiate career ranked second in school history in rushing yards (4,444), rushing touchdowns (44), all-purpose yards (5,218), and total touchdowns scored (46).

The Jaguars kick off the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

