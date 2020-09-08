Advertisement

Janesville Police investigate armed robbery

No injuries were reported in the incident
JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WIFR) - Police in Janesville are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station overnight.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Janesville Police Department Officers responded to the Lion’s Quick Mart at 2615 Milton Avenue for a report of an armed robbery in progress.

Prior to officers’ arrival, the suspect left on foot. Officers were able to quickly set up a perimeter around the area, but the suspect was not located.

Officers spoke with the Lion’s Quick Mart employee who reported the suspect displayed a firearm and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. The suspect is described as male, black, 30-40 years old, 5′5′' to 5′6′' in height, thin build and wearing dark pants, a black mask, a white head wrap and dark shoes. The suspect was also wearing a blue jacket with a white logo on left chest and white stripes down arms. The suspect was last seen walking west on Holiday Drive.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)755-3100 or provide a tip through the tip line which can be located on the City of Janesville website. Callers can remain anonymous and may be subject to a reward.

