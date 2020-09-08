Advertisement

IDPH: 1,392 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,363 specimens for a total of 4,478,710.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,392 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 252,353 cases and 8,186 deaths in 102 counties in the state. The statewide positivity rate for the period of September 1 - September 7 is 4.0 percent.

As of Monday night, 1,504 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths listed are:

• Clinton County: 1 male 40′s, 1 male 80′s

• Cook County: 1 male 30′s

• Jackson County: 1 male 40′s

• Montgomery County: 1 female 90′s

• Williamson County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

