Four arrested after Rockford City Market protest

“As they patrolled the area, protesters again began to be disruptive,” the Rockford Police Department said.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people were arrested after the Friday, Sept. 4 protests at Rockford City Market.

Rockford Police Department officers along with the Rockford Park District Police Department and Winnebago County Corrections, were in the area of E. State, Water and Madison Streets during the weekly protest.

“As they patrolled the area, protesters again began to be disruptive,” the Rockford Police Department said. The department then arrested four people.

Ariel Perez, a 19-year-old Rockford native, was charged with aggravated battery to police and resisting arrest. Stephen Tuite, a 37-year-old Rockford native, was charged with walking in the roadway and obstructing. Dayna Schultz, a 23-year-old Rockford native, was charged with battery and resisting arrest.

Rebecca Garcia, a 24-year-old DeKalb native, was charged with mob action and obstructing.

