First day of school for Rockford Public School

(WIFR)
By Hope Salman
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Face masks, temperature checks and social distancing are added to the agenda in District 205 schools this year. Some parents say they are just happy to have their students back in the classroom.

“I am nervous for him, but I think he has got it," said Erica Denker, RPS mom.

Students lined up outside of the school eager to get inside and see their friends again.

“I know not everyone in the state opened the schools. I know for the most part everyone is remote. So, I am just really grateful that they are here with our children," said Denker.

While many kids will be in classrooms this semester, others will adjust to their e-learning work stations.

“We are incredibly fortunate that we have access to the decision that was best for our family," said Angela Fellars, another RPS mom.

Fellars says her three kids had a bumpy start to school year, technical difficulties delayed their first day until Wednesday.

“I could not log in to my computer. I could not get my password right," said Charlotte Fellars," a RPS Student.

They say the school helped them resolve the issues and should be set. And the kids, well, they are still adjusting to the new atmosphere.

“I am a very social person, and I really miss seeing my friends. it’s been six months," said Charlotte Fellars.

“I just want to go back to regular school." Jeffrey Fellars.

