Classes canceled after lightning strike hits Belvidere school district servers

The school district is currently working on rebooting their system.
Lightning strike graphic by MGN.(KOLO)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A lighting strike caused the main internet servers from Belvidere School District 100 to go down on Tuesday morning.

The school district is currently working on rebooting their system, however classes and activities are cancelled for the remainder of Tuesday.

Dear District 100 Families, District 100's main internet servers have gone down due to a lighting strike. We are...

Posted by Belvidere School District 100 on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

“We hope to have a better second day tomorrow. Thank you for your patience and willingness to work through whatever is thrown our way. #District100Strong,” the Belvidere School District 100 Facebook post said.

