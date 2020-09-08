Classes canceled after lightning strike hits Belvidere school district servers
The school district is currently working on rebooting their system.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A lighting strike caused the main internet servers from Belvidere School District 100 to go down on Tuesday morning.
The school district is currently working on rebooting their system, however classes and activities are cancelled for the remainder of Tuesday.
“We hope to have a better second day tomorrow. Thank you for your patience and willingness to work through whatever is thrown our way. #District100Strong,” the Belvidere School District 100 Facebook post said.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.