Belvidere Fire Department raises money to support the MDA

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There may no longer be the 24 hour televised telethons, but labor day still belongs to the MDA when it comes to raising money and hope.

The Belvidere Fire Department continued its collection for a cure with it’s annual Fill The Boot event. You may have seen crews on Belvidere’s busiest intersections and at the Belvidere oasis hoping to fill their boots with coins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations are expected to be down across the country due to COVID-19 but the Belvidere Fire Department is still continuing to help the organization as it has been for more than six decades.

This year the firefighters wore masks and they didn’t pass out stickers like previous years to minimize contact with the public.

“We raise money and the money we raise helps goes to research and to help put kids through camp and to help families out that need assistance. We are always among the top ten fire departments in the state as far as money is collected per firefighter. We are one of the smallest departments in the state but we always do a good job of getting out there and raising money for the kids.” said LT. Chad Cunningham, Belvidere Fire Department.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.