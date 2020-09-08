Beloit college beings contact tracing

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit College is conducting contact tracing to identify and test people on campus who may have had in-person interactions with two college employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two employees are now isolated from all contact with students and other school employees.

College officials encourage anyone approached by contact tracers or Rock County public health officials to cooperate with all quarantine, isolation and information requests, as it will help identify others who should be tested and keep our campus community as safe as possible, according to Beloit College.

Last week, the college announced that two students had tested positive for COVID-19 before arriving on campus and were immediately put into isolation. Those cases were detected under the college’s policy of requiring students to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before allowing them to circulate on campus or interact in person with peers. No additional cases among students have been detected.

Now that classes on campus have started, the college also has instituted weekly mandatory testing of approximately 20 percent of the student population, according to Beloit College.

Meanwhile, college officials continue to monitor the situation, and once again urge students, faculty and staff to observe safe practices. These include wearing masks, maintaining physical distances, doing daily wellness checks with the #CampusClear app, and washing hands frequently.

For the latest updates, please check the COVID-19 dashboard on the Beloit College website.

