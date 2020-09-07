Advertisement

Voters skeptical about potential COVID-19 vaccine, say one this year would be rushed

Just 21 percent of voters nationwide now say they would get a vaccine as soon as possible if one became available at no cost.
Who should get the coronavirus vaccine first?
Who should get the coronavirus vaccine first?
By Jennifer De Pinto
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) - Skepticism about getting a coronavirus vaccine has grown since earlier this summer, and most voters say if a vaccine were made available this year, their first thought would be that it was rushed through without enough testing.

Just 21 percent of voters nationwide now say they would get a vaccine as soon as possible if one became available at no cost, down from 32 percent in late July. Most would consider it but would wait to see what happens to others before getting one, according to CBS.

Two-thirds of voters think if a vaccine were announced as soon as this year, their initial thought would be that it was rushed through without enough testing, rather than a scientific achievement that happened quickly. Among those who feel it would have been rushed, just 13 percent say they would get a vaccine for the coronavirus as soon as possible if one were available.

As President Trump touts the possibility that a coronavirus vaccine may be available this fall, the number of Democrats who say they would get a vaccine right away has dropped sharply, according to CBS.

Most Democrats now say they would consider getting the vaccine but want to wait to see what happens to others. Republicans, who have been less concerned personally about the coronavirus, continue to take a wait and see approach, as they did in July.

Even Democrats who are “very concerned” about themselves or a family member contracting the coronavirus say they would not get a vaccine right away, according to CBS.

Among Democrats, we see some differences by race. White Democrats are more than twice as likely as Black Democrats to say they would get a vaccine for the virus as soon as it was available.

Three in four of Democrats say if a vaccine were to become available this year, their first thought would be that it was rushed without enough testing. They are joined by nearly half of Republicans who hold this view. Slightly more Republicans (52 percent) think if a vaccine is available this year, they would consider it a scientific achievement to find one that fast. These Republicans are more likely to say they would get a vaccine as soon as one was available, but a majority would still wait or never get one at all, according to CBS.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, voters now have less trust in some key entities for information about the virus, with a notable drop in trust in the Centers for Disease Control. Back in March, 86 percent of voters trusted the CDC for accurate information about the virus, but today just 54 percent do. Trust is down across all major demographics, including both Democrats and Republicans. Fewer also trust the media, their state’s governor and President Trump for accurate information about the coronavirus, compared to the spring.

Regarding the presidential candidates, more voters trust Joe Biden than President Trump to make sure a safe coronavirus vaccine is available. We see the usual partisan differences here, with independents divided, according to CBS.

When a vaccine is developed, 75 percent of voters think the next president, whoever it is, should publicly take the vaccine to help show the public it is safe. Here we see agreement along partisan lines: Majorities of Republicans (65 percent), Democrats (84 percent) and independents (76 percent) all think the next president should do this.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gender reveal sparked wildfire in California, grown to 7K acres

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hollie Silverman
A “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” used at the party caused the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County, Cal Fire said in a press release.

News

2 men arrested on drug charges at stateline by ISP

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Freeman and Goins remain in custody at the Winnebago County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

News

Man hurt after shooting on far west side of Rockford

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Deputies found an injured man at the business who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

News

Illinois State Police to keep a close eye on the roads this Labor Day

Updated: 16 hours ago
As we head into the last holiday weekend of the summer police will be stepping up the game in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the roads.The Illinois Department Of Transportation is pairing up with the Illinois State Police and area police departments for the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Latest News

News

Vern’s Flea Market hosts Labor Day event

Updated: 16 hours ago
A handful of people spent part of their Labor Day weekend at Vern’s Flea Market looking for the best deals on some cool items.

News

Freeport Police find missing teen

Updated: 17 hours ago
Freeport police department is on the look-out for a teen that went missing Sunday afternoon.

News

Flames engulf building in Belvidere

Updated: 17 hours ago
A building filled with hay in it was burned to the ground late Sunday morning in Belvidere.

News

Community activist and Mayor discuss Ride for Equality event

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
In week one organizer Reggie Baldwin and his family rode through Rockford, in week two others joined in, but in week three Baldwin did his route all on his own.

News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Denny O’s in Whiteside County

Updated: 19 hours ago
Customers at a bar in Whiteside County may have been exposed to COVID-19.

News

Rockford Midtown Market celebrates Cars and Coffee for Labor Day Weekend

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
Even though Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, warm weather favorite Cars and Coffee is still on a roll at the Rockford Midtown Market.