Vern’s Flea Market hosts Labor Day event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A handful of people spent part of their Labor Day weekend at Vern’s Flea Market looking for the best deals on some cool items.

Vern’s is an indoor and outdoor flea market in South Beloit that has everything from a cool collectible item to action figures and antiques. One vendor says it’s nice to know she has a group of people behind her that are willing to support her business even in these tough times.

“We try to treat everyone like family and they make them feel welcome and we appreciate them . It’s nice for people to support small businesses, especially now,” Pam said.

Coming up the last weekend of September Vern’s will host an action figures meet up. you can find more detail on the Vern’s Flea Market Facebook page.

