Trump says he would support investigation into allegations against Postmaster General DeJoy

The president said he doesn’t know much about the story.
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, left, is escorted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Several individuals including candidates for public office sued President Donald Trump and the U.S. Postal Service's new postmaster general in New York on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 to ensure adequate funding for postal operations. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court as multiple lawsuits were threatened across the country as a response to comments the president recently made and actions taken by DeJoy to change operations at post offices nationwide.
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, left, is escorted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Several individuals including candidates for public office sued President Donald Trump and the U.S. Postal Service's new postmaster general in New York on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 to ensure adequate funding for postal operations. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court as multiple lawsuits were threatened across the country as a response to comments the president recently made and actions taken by DeJoy to change operations at post offices nationwide.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By Kathryn Watson
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CBS) - President Trump said Monday that he’d support an investigation into allegations leveled against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Mr. Trump said he would support DeJoy’s removal if it’s proven that he engaged in illegal behavior.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that five people who worked for New Breed Logistics, where DeJoy was chairman and CEO for 31 years, said that they were “urged by DeJoy’s aides or by the chief executive himself to write checks and attend fundraisers” at his Greensboro mansion. The Post cited two employees who said that DeJoy would then have the employees’ bonuses raised “to help defray the cost of their contributions,” which would be illegal. Democrats are calling for an investigation into the postmaster general, who is under fire for cutbacks to service at the Postal Office.

The president said he doesn’t know much about the story. When asked if he’d support an investigation into the claims, he said, “sure,” adding that he thinks DeJoy is an honest man. If it’s proven that he did something illegal, the president said he would support his removal.

“Yeah if something can be proven that he did something wrong, always,” the president said. “Always. They’ve been looking at me for four years, they found nothing. Four years, think of it. For four years. From the day I came down the escalator I’ve been under investigation by sleaze. And they found nothing. They found nothing. A friend of mine said you have to be the most innocent, honorable man to ever hold the office of president.”

