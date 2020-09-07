Stateline scuba driver breaks world record

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man who discovered his love for scuba diving later than most is proving you’re never too old to dive in and break a record.

Loves Park native Bill Lambert beats his own record as the oldest scuba diver in the world after turning 100 Saturday.

“The whole thing was enjoyable. It was a fun dive,” Lambert said.

Lambert only started scuba diving two years ago.

“I Live at Bickford House and one of the people there knew Dan and wanted to know if anyone wanted to go up there and get in the pool and try it. I did and enjoyed it,” Lambert said.

Dan Johnson is the owner of Loves Park Scuba and is Lambert’s scuba instructor.

“He took me under his wing and I got qualified,” Lambert said.

“I saw talent and I asked Bill if he wanted to come in and do some more scuba diving with us and he said he’d love to,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Lambert train together a few times a week.

“He’s extremely strong both physically and mentally. He’s got a good walk to him,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he couldn’t be more proud to swim with this aquatic record-breaker.

“It’s a wonderful thing to help someone when they are 100-year-old to love the sport as much as I love the sport,” Johnson said.

Not only were Lambert’s scuba instructors cheering him on but, his granddaughter Molly Steinfeld was there too.

“It’s pretty amazing to see his physical ability to continue to sustain through all the years. It brings him so much joy and pride,” Steinfeld said.

Lambert’s goal was to scuba dive for at least 20 minutes and he accomplished that, diving for just under 28 minutes.

