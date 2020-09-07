Rock River Valley Pantry launches Breakfast815 GoFundMe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Pantry announced a new GoFundMe Campaign called Breakfast815.

The campaign started Sunday, Sept. 6, and will go through Oct. 31. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible, with all proceeds going to the Rock River Valley Pantry.

The fall 2020 fundraising effort will be a GoFundMe campaign themed Breakfast 815, focusing on the need to provide a nutritionally balanced breakfast for families in the community that find themselves in an unforeseen economic situation.

“RRVP provides food items to thousands of individuals each month. Currently we operate two pantries, with both locations in economically depressed neighborhoods. As an emergency pantry we provide nutritious food that will meet the caloric needs of each family member for four days,” the RRVP said. “In fiscal year 2020 we had 63,000 user visits and distributed more than 1,500,000 pounds of food. A small staff and approximately 125 volunteers are responsible for the program’s success. We have been making a difference in the community for over 40 years.”

Visit here to donate on a secured server. For more information please visit their website or call 815-965-2466.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.