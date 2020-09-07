Advertisement

Rock River Valley Pantry launches Breakfast815 GoFundMe

The campaign started Sunday, Sept. 6, and will go through Oct. 31.
RRVP
RRVP(RRVP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Pantry announced a new GoFundMe Campaign called Breakfast815.

The campaign started Sunday, Sept. 6, and will go through Oct. 31. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible, with all proceeds going to the Rock River Valley Pantry.

The fall 2020 fundraising effort will be a GoFundMe campaign themed Breakfast 815, focusing on the need to provide a nutritionally balanced breakfast for families in the community that find themselves in an unforeseen economic situation.

“RRVP provides food items to thousands of individuals each month. Currently we operate two pantries, with both locations in economically depressed neighborhoods. As an emergency pantry we provide nutritious food that will meet the caloric needs of each family member for four days,” the RRVP said. “In fiscal year 2020 we had 63,000 user visits and distributed more than 1,500,000 pounds of food. A small staff and approximately 125 volunteers are responsible for the program’s success. We have been making a difference in the community for over 40 years.”

Visit here to donate on a secured server. For more information please visit their website or call 815-965-2466.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

US Marshals rescue 8 missing children in Indiana during “Operation Homecoming”

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By CBS
The children were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

News

Amazon bans foreign sales of “mystery” seeds in US

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By CBS
Amazon’s rule change was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.

News

“Deeply disturbed”: Navajo Nation calls for investigation after latest Fort Hood death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CBS
Fort Hood confirmed that 12 soldiers had died, but the Associated Press said it had obtained data from Fort Hood officials showing that 28 soldiers died this year.

News

Illinois couple: Faux mini home sold their 2-story house

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dannette and Brad Holifield put up the “whimsy house,” and their two-story home in Rockford on Aug. 10 for $89,900.

Latest News

News

IDPH: State passes more than 250K cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 250,961 cases and 8,179 deaths in 102 counties in the state.

News

Voters skeptical about potential COVID-19 vaccine, say one this year would be rushed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jennifer De Pinto
Just 21 percent of voters nationwide now say they would get a vaccine as soon as possible if one became available at no cost.

News

Gender reveal sparked wildfire in California, grown to 7K acres

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hollie Silverman
A “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” used at the party caused the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County, Cal Fire said in a press release.

News

2 men arrested on drug charges at stateline by ISP

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Freeman and Goins remain in custody at the Winnebago County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

News

Man hurt after shooting on far west side of Rockford

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Deputies found an injured man at the business who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

News

Illinois State Police to keep a close eye on the roads this Labor Day

Updated: 18 hours ago
As we head into the last holiday weekend of the summer police will be stepping up the game in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the roads.The Illinois Department Of Transportation is pairing up with the Illinois State Police and area police departments for the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign.