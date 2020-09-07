ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pet of the Week: Hannah

Hannah 9 years old

Looking for an easy-going gal? Meet Hannah!

Hannah was found as a stray, but she has so much affection for people that we hoped she had someone looking for her. Unfortunately, no one has come forward at this time. Hannah constantly wants to snuggle and when she sees her people coming, she wags her little tail with all her might! She loves to be by your side and will lay her big adorable head on your leg or lean her whole body against you. Hannah’s WCAS friends rave about her calming demeanor. This easy-going pooch is a joy to be around and can’t wait to meet her family. You won’t find a more loyal companion

