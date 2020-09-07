Man hurt after shooting on far west side of Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old man was taken to a Rockford hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on Sunday night.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a business on the 4200 block of West State Street after a report of a shooting at 10 p.m. Deputies found an injured man at the business who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 21-year-old man was taken to a Rockford hospital to be treated for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department are conducting a follow up investigation. If you have information, contact the Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or Crime Stoppers (815) 963-7867.

