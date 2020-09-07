Advertisement

Labor Day travel boosts local economy

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last holiday weekend of summer 2020, some travel to their favorite places to enjoy the extra day off.

“We’re just weekend warriors that go out a lot and hit the state parks and stuff,” says the Johnson Family who spent their weekend at Rock Cut State Park.

Cars are on the road, and people spend the holiday out and about, some making stops at popular Rockford main-stays like Rock Cut State Park.

“We got a lot of options you know biking here, we can kayak we can rent sailboats here there is just a lot to do here, and it’s centrally located we’ve got a grocery store a quarter of a mile away,” says two Rock Cut campers.

“We see Wisconsin license plates, some Ohio license plates so people do come from other places not just local,” says Rock Cut camper Tammy Klaus.

At Anderson Japanese Gardens, they welcomed travelers from seven other states made their way to the gardens. The traffic produced one of the better money-making weekends since the pandemic began.

“I would say for pandemic COVID numbers that they were pretty healthy, so over the course of the weekend we had 1,038 people registered to attend and then still had just over 1,000 people walk in over the course of four days,” says Program and Events Manager at Anderson Japanese Gardens Katie Weston.

Economic experts in the Rockford region say the pandemic has hit businesses hard, but the labor-day travel money could be exactly what’s needed.

“We need every weekend to be a great weekend,” says CEO of the Rockford Area Conventions and Visitors Bureau John Groh. “Visitors and tourism make it possible for us as Rockfordians in our region to enjoy a high quality of life.”

