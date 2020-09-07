Advertisement

Illinois State Police to keep a close eye on the roads this Labor Day

(WIFR)
Sep. 6, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As we head into the last holiday weekend of the summer police will be stepping up the game in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

The Illinois Department Of Transportation  is pairing up with the Illinois State Police and area police departments for the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign. There will be double the number of officers on the roads during the holiday looking for impaired drivers along with those violating traffic laws with a mission to keep Illinois roadways safe.

