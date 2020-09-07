Advertisement

Illinois couple: Faux mini home sold their 2-story house

Dannette and Brad Holifield put up the “whimsy house,” and their two-story home in Rockford on Aug. 10 for $89,900.
PHOTO: Real Estate Sold Sign, Photo Date: 11/11/13
PHOTO: Real Estate Sold Sign, Photo Date: 11/11/13(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois couple that sold their home in just two days believe it was the popular faux miniature home in their yard that closed the deal.

Dannette and Brad Holifield put up the “whimsy house,” and their two-story home in Rockford on Aug. 10 for $89,900. It sold on Aug. 13 for more than the asking price. The two homes were listed as a package deal, the Rockford Register Star reported.

The “whimsy house,” which has a small red door and a wooden staircase carved into the trunk of a tree, even had its own for sale sign.

“I would like to think that’s what sold this house,” Dannette Holifield said. “I think definitely people get a feel for how homey and friendly people are in the neighborhood ... there sure is a ton of character in that little house over there.”

The Holifields said they had multiple offers on the home, and some potential buyers mentioned the whimsy house, including the family whose purchase of the house is currently pending.

The quick sale could also be due to more people wanting to buy homes than there are available at the moment.

In July, the average sale price of a single-family home in Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties hit $151,247, the highest in more than two decades of tracking by Rockford Area Realtors. The city of Rockford is in Winnebago County.

Meanwhile, the number of homes for sale is historically low.

The average number of homes on the market each month is 764 this year, a 42% drop from 1,319 for the previous five years, Rockford Area Realtors figures show.

The low inventory has “turned what was much more of seller’s market into a buyer’s frenzy,” said Conor Brown, CEO of Rockford Area Realtors. “The buyers are very serious, they’re very aggressive and they’re ready to compete against each other.”

Some people call the “whimsy house” the elf house or think of it as a home for a fairy, squirrel or gnome. Neighbors usually stop to visit and take pictures of the house and its seasonal decorations. The couple hopes the new owners will continue that tradition.

“It’s just a nice little piece of something sweet to watch when you’re out walking in the neighborhood,” Brady Holifield said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

