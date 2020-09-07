Advertisement

IDPH: State passes more than 250K cases of COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 250,961 cases and 8,179 deaths in 102 counties in the state.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,381 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 250,961 cases and 8,179 deaths in 102 counties in the state. The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 31 - September 6 is 4.2 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,975 specimens for a total of 4,447,347.

As of Sunday night, 1,484 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 137 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths listed are:

  • Coles County: 1 male 70′s
  • Cook County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70′s
  • Jefferson County: 1 male 90′s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s
  • Perry County: 1 female 90′s

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

US Marshals rescue 8 missing children in Indiana during “Operation Homecoming”

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By CBS
The children were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

News

Rock River Valley Pantry launches Breakfast815 GoFundMe

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The campaign started Sunday, Sept. 6, and will go through Oct. 31.

News

Amazon bans foreign sales of “mystery” seeds in US

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By CBS
Amazon’s rule change was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.

News

“Deeply disturbed”: Navajo Nation calls for investigation after latest Fort Hood death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CBS
Fort Hood confirmed that 12 soldiers had died, but the Associated Press said it had obtained data from Fort Hood officials showing that 28 soldiers died this year.

News

Illinois couple: Faux mini home sold their 2-story house

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dannette and Brad Holifield put up the “whimsy house,” and their two-story home in Rockford on Aug. 10 for $89,900.

Latest News

News

Voters skeptical about potential COVID-19 vaccine, say one this year would be rushed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jennifer De Pinto
Just 21 percent of voters nationwide now say they would get a vaccine as soon as possible if one became available at no cost.

News

Gender reveal sparked wildfire in California, grown to 7K acres

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hollie Silverman
A “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” used at the party caused the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County, Cal Fire said in a press release.

News

2 men arrested on drug charges at stateline by ISP

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Freeman and Goins remain in custody at the Winnebago County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

News

Man hurt after shooting on far west side of Rockford

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Deputies found an injured man at the business who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

News

Illinois State Police to keep a close eye on the roads this Labor Day

Updated: 18 hours ago
As we head into the last holiday weekend of the summer police will be stepping up the game in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the roads.The Illinois Department Of Transportation is pairing up with the Illinois State Police and area police departments for the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign.