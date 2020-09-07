IDPH: State passes more than 250K cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,381 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 250,961 cases and 8,179 deaths in 102 counties in the state. The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 31 - September 6 is 4.2 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,975 specimens for a total of 4,447,347.

As of Sunday night, 1,484 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 137 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths listed are:

Coles County: 1 male 70′s

Cook County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s

DuPage County: 1 male 70′s

Jefferson County: 1 male 90′s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s

Perry County: 1 female 90′s

