Freeport Police ask for help in missing teen case
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Freeport police department is on the look-out for a teen that went missing Sunday afternoon.
The Freeport police department says Brayden Schap, a 12-year-old autistic teen from rural Freeport went missing around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Schap was last seen wearing a black Chicago bulls hat,a white doo-rag, red shirt and black pants. near the Pretzel City Pub and Westview Housing Complex.
Police ask that anyone with information contact their nearest police agency.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.