Freeport Police ask for help in missing teen case

Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Freeport police department is on the look-out for a teen that went missing Sunday afternoon.

The Freeport police department says Brayden Schap, a 12-year-old autistic teen from rural Freeport went missing around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

MISSING JUVENILE Brayden Schap, age 12, of rural Freeport has been missing since approximately 3:00 PM on 9-6-20....

Posted by Freeport Police Department on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Schap was last seen wearing a black Chicago bulls hat,a white doo-rag, red shirt and black pants. near the Pretzel City Pub and Westview Housing Complex.

Police ask that anyone with information contact their nearest police agency.

