Freeport Police ask for help in missing teen case

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Freeport police department is on the look-out for a teen that went missing Sunday afternoon.

The Freeport police department says Brayden Schap, a 12-year-old autistic teen from rural Freeport went missing around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

MISSING JUVENILE Brayden Schap, age 12, of rural Freeport has been missing since approximately 3:00 PM on 9-6-20.... Posted by Freeport Police Department on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Schap was last seen wearing a black Chicago bulls hat,a white doo-rag, red shirt and black pants. near the Pretzel City Pub and Westview Housing Complex.

Police ask that anyone with information contact their nearest police agency.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.