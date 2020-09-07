Flames engulf building in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A building filled with hay in it was burned to the ground late Sunday morning in Belvidere.

Fire crews from North Boone Fire District 3, Belvidere Fire Department, Boone County Fire Districts 1, and 3 responded to the 4000 block of Stone Quarry Road.

Fire crews battled the fire for hours, but the structure was deemed a total loss (WIFR)

No one was injured in the fire, and crews saved multiple other structures while fighting the flames. The building the fire started in was deemed a total loss.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation

