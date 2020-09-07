Advertisement

Emergency crews on scene of reported drowning at Lake Summerset

A 64-year-old man is missing after allegedly jumping out of a boat into the lake.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Durand, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Winnebago County Sherriff’s department responded to Lake Summeret, a gaited community in Durand, after receiving reports of a man jumping into the water and going missing around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The 64-year-old man was on board a boat out on the lake at the time. Divers from several jurisdictions were called to the Lake to help in search efforts. No further details are being released at this time.

#BREAKING: First responders head into the water following the report of a drowning at Lake Summerset Monday evening. Stay with WIFR for the latest information.

Posted by WIFR TV on Monday, September 7, 2020

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

