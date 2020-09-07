Cooler, but pleasant Labor Day to lead into chilly, much wetter pattern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday’s 80°+ temperatures were, without any doubt, the last we’ll see here in some time. A cold front’s to sweep through the area during the very early morning hours of our Labor Day, representing the first of two significant temperature drops. The good news, though, is that all indications point to a very pleasant Labor Day, one governed by sunshine for much of the day. Northerly winds, however, will restrict daytime high temperatures to the middle 70s.

While featuring considerably cooler temperatures, Labor Day, by all accounts is shaping up to be quite decent! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine should begin to give way to mixed cloudiness later in the afternoon and as we approach sundown, but dry conditions are certain to persist.

Clouds will begin to filter back into the region by dinnertime Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s after the sun goes down Monday that we’ll begin to cloud over in earnest, and rain’s set to arrive just hours thereafter. Current projections are that showers will develop, at least in scattered form, around the midnight hour.

Widely scattered showers and a few storms will begin to develop late in the evening Monday and as we prepare to enter Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we enter the early morning hours of Tuesday, expect this activity to grow heavier and much more widespread. Embedded rumbles of thunder are also likely to be part of the equation.

Showers and storms are likely to become much more widespread and more heavy in the early morning hours of Tuesday (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Tuesday’s daytime hours, the activity may become a bit more scattered in nature. There’ll undoubtedly be breaks in the action at times, though clouds won’t budge in the least. The combination of extensive cloudiness, occasional showers, and a biting northeasterly wind will keep temperatures in the lower 60s for highs, with some locales potentially not getting out of the 50s. It’d be the coolest readings here since Mid-May!

Showers and storms may become a bit more spotty come mid-morning Tuesday, though quite a few of us will remain wet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While a few more breaks in the action emerge later in the day and perhaps extend into Tuesday’s early evening hours, the chances for another wave of widespread, locally heavy rainfall increase once again after dark.

While the late afternoon and early evening hours of Tuesday may offer a break from the rain, another round of widespread showers and storms looks to spread back in later in the night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to feature many more chances for rain, though there’s to be an increasing amount of dry hours as well. It’s possible that a few spells of showers may even carry over into Thursday, though computer models differ a bit in those details. Regardless, the rain’s likely to add up, and that’s great news for our area suffering from a worsening and expanding drought situation!

It won't come all at once, but it'll add up! Rainfall projections of 1.50" to 3.00" aren't out of the question at all. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the end of the workweek, before milder, quieter conditions arrive for the weekend.

