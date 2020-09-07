Cooler, but pleasant Labor Day to lead into chilly, much wetter pattern
Coolest temperatures since May likely to arrive by Tuesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday’s 80°+ temperatures were, without any doubt, the last we’ll see here in some time. A cold front’s to sweep through the area during the very early morning hours of our Labor Day, representing the first of two significant temperature drops. The good news, though, is that all indications point to a very pleasant Labor Day, one governed by sunshine for much of the day. Northerly winds, however, will restrict daytime high temperatures to the middle 70s.
Sunshine should begin to give way to mixed cloudiness later in the afternoon and as we approach sundown, but dry conditions are certain to persist.
It’s after the sun goes down Monday that we’ll begin to cloud over in earnest, and rain’s set to arrive just hours thereafter. Current projections are that showers will develop, at least in scattered form, around the midnight hour.
As we enter the early morning hours of Tuesday, expect this activity to grow heavier and much more widespread. Embedded rumbles of thunder are also likely to be part of the equation.
Come Tuesday’s daytime hours, the activity may become a bit more scattered in nature. There’ll undoubtedly be breaks in the action at times, though clouds won’t budge in the least. The combination of extensive cloudiness, occasional showers, and a biting northeasterly wind will keep temperatures in the lower 60s for highs, with some locales potentially not getting out of the 50s. It’d be the coolest readings here since Mid-May!
While a few more breaks in the action emerge later in the day and perhaps extend into Tuesday’s early evening hours, the chances for another wave of widespread, locally heavy rainfall increase once again after dark.
Wednesday’s to feature many more chances for rain, though there’s to be an increasing amount of dry hours as well. It’s possible that a few spells of showers may even carry over into Thursday, though computer models differ a bit in those details. Regardless, the rain’s likely to add up, and that’s great news for our area suffering from a worsening and expanding drought situation!
Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the end of the workweek, before milder, quieter conditions arrive for the weekend.
