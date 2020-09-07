Advertisement

Community activist and Mayor discuss Ride for Equality event

Mayor McNamara and organizer of the event Reggie Baldwin discuss ways to improve the ride.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Ride for Equality takes people to some Rockford locations that organizer Reggie Baldwin believes are important in the fight for social change, and he plans to continue the ride no matter the circumstance.

“That’s why it is so important to me to be consistent because if I would’ve just did it one week and then I not come and a lot of people would’ve came the following week they would be like oh he’s not, he’s just trying to do something for likes and hearts on Facebook,” says Baldwin. “No this is something I am passionate about.”

In week one Baldwin and his family rode through Rockford, in week two others joined in, but in week three Baldwin did his route all on his own.

“It doesn’t matter who is here, the main thing is to just be consistent,” says Baldwin.

He wants people to join him to learn more about Rockford City Market, City Hall, and the board of elections, but the attendance numbers aren’t what matters to him. Baldwin says it’s his passion and want to spread a message that matters most.

“I’m going to ride my bike, we’re going to go down State (street) and we’ll visit these places that are ground zero for emancipation and getting justice in Rockford right now,” says Baldwin.

Although Baldwin rode alone, at his City Hall stop he ran into a local leader that says the ride is a great way to get people involved.

“You do get out you get to have some exercise you get to have some camaraderie with friends and family members out in the community and you also get to bring awareness to some really important topics,” says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “It’s a really creative way that Reggie has created to get people’s voices out and heard.”

McNamara and Baldwin exchanged information, the mayor says he will try to make it to the last ride for equality event next Sunday.

