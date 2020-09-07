Boating patrol increases along the Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Sunny skies and warm temperatures have boaters hitting the water, and officials say the pandemic entices more boaters than usual to swarm the Rock River.

“Get out today and enjoy the sun! We like to come to the brew house and check out the bands,” said Don Davidson, a boater along the river.

“A lot of boaters are out here, they are enjoying coming out on the Rock River right now. With the social distancing, they can take their family out and enjoy time with them. We are meeting with them, and making sure they are in compliance with state regulations,” said Deputy Frank Pobjecky, from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Department says they are making sure boaters are wearing life jackets, their boating stickers are up to date, and the community is educated about proper boating protocol.

“Make sure your children ages 12 and younger are wearing life jackets at all times. And to also make sure they are boating safe and responsibly,” said Pobjecky.

“You have to treat it like you are driving your car, except the passengers can have a few beers but the driver can’t,” said Davidson.

