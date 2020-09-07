Advertisement

Boating patrol increases along the Rock River

At Gills Creek Marina, the boats were rocking as families filled up for a day of fun Monday.
At Gills Creek Marina, the boats were rocking as families filled up for a day of fun Monday.(WDBJ7)
By Hope Salman
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Sunny skies and warm temperatures have boaters hitting the water, and officials say the pandemic entices more boaters than usual to swarm the Rock River.

“Get out today and enjoy the sun! We like to come to the brew house and check out the bands,” said Don Davidson, a boater along the river.

“A lot of boaters are out here, they are enjoying coming out on the Rock River right now. With the social distancing, they can take their family out and enjoy time with them. We are meeting with them, and making sure they are in compliance with state regulations,” said Deputy Frank Pobjecky, from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Department says they are making sure boaters are wearing life jackets, their boating stickers are up to date, and the community is educated about proper boating protocol.

“Make sure your children ages 12 and younger are wearing life jackets at all times. And to also make sure they are boating safe and responsibly,” said Pobjecky.

“You have to treat it like you are driving your car, except the passengers can have a few beers but the driver can’t,” said Davidson.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Labor Day travel boosts local economy

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Cars are on the road, and people spend the holiday out and about, some making stops at popular Rockford main-stays like Rock Cut State Park.

News

Union president: Grocery stores should kick out unmasked shoppers

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Irina Ivanova
Overall, 35,000 members of the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which he leads, have either been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have family members who’ve fallen ill with the virus.

News

Trump says he would support investigation into allegations against Postmaster General DeJoy

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kathryn Watson
The president said he doesn’t know much about the story.

News

Labor Day Travel Impact

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

US Marshals rescue 8 missing children in Indiana during “Operation Homecoming”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS
The children were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

News

Rock River Valley Pantry launches Breakfast815 GoFundMe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The campaign started Sunday, Sept. 6, and will go through Oct. 31.

News

Amazon bans foreign sales of “mystery” seeds in US

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS
Amazon’s rule change was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.

News

“Deeply disturbed”: Navajo Nation calls for investigation after latest Fort Hood death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS
Fort Hood confirmed that 12 soldiers had died, but the Associated Press said it had obtained data from Fort Hood officials showing that 28 soldiers died this year.

News

Illinois couple: Faux mini home sold their 2-story house

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dannette and Brad Holifield put up the “whimsy house,” and their two-story home in Rockford on Aug. 10 for $89,900.

News

IDPH: State passes more than 250K cases of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 250,961 cases and 8,179 deaths in 102 counties in the state.