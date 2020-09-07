Advertisement

Amazon bans foreign sales of “mystery” seeds in US

Amazon’s rule change was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.
Mystery seeds from China show up in the Ozarks
Mystery seeds from China show up in the Ozarks(KY3)
By CBS
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) -- Amazon has banned foreign sales of seeds in the U.S. after Americans across the country received suspicious packages of seeds, many originating in China, earlier this summer.

Under the online retailer’s new policy, as of September 3 overseas seed vendors are prohibited from importing plant or seed products into the U.S., according to Amazon. Non-residents of the U.S. are also banned from bringing seeds into the country.

“Moving forward, we are only permitting the sale of seeds by sellers who are based in the U.S.,” the company said in a statement. Sellers who don’t comply with the restrictions could have their account shut down.

Amazon’s rule change was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.

Americans in all 50 states have reported getting the seeds in the mail. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has advised recipients against planting them, warning that the seeds could be invasive species.

So far, however, more than a dozen of the seed types identified by the agency have turned out to be innocuous species such as mustard, cabbage and morning glory as well as herbs like mint, sage, rosemary and lavender.

The USDA “is aware that people across the country have received suspicious, unsolicited packages of seed that appear to be coming from China,” the agency’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said in statement last month.

The USDA asks anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds to file an online report and to mail the product to an agency office in their state. Alternatively, people may contact local APHIS officials to arrange for seeds to be picked up or dropped off.

The Agriculture Department has said the packages could be a “brushing” scam, in which a seller sends unsolicited items to someone and then posts false positive customer reviews to boost sales.

“Brushing scams involving seed packets in international mail shipments are not uncommon,” the USDA said in June. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has intercepted similar seed shipments in recent years.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

US Marshals rescue 8 missing children in Indiana during “Operation Homecoming”

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By CBS
The children were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

News

Rock River Valley Pantry launches Breakfast815 GoFundMe

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The campaign started Sunday, Sept. 6, and will go through Oct. 31.

News

“Deeply disturbed”: Navajo Nation calls for investigation after latest Fort Hood death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CBS
Fort Hood confirmed that 12 soldiers had died, but the Associated Press said it had obtained data from Fort Hood officials showing that 28 soldiers died this year.

News

Illinois couple: Faux mini home sold their 2-story house

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dannette and Brad Holifield put up the “whimsy house,” and their two-story home in Rockford on Aug. 10 for $89,900.

Latest News

News

IDPH: State passes more than 250K cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 250,961 cases and 8,179 deaths in 102 counties in the state.

News

Voters skeptical about potential COVID-19 vaccine, say one this year would be rushed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jennifer De Pinto
Just 21 percent of voters nationwide now say they would get a vaccine as soon as possible if one became available at no cost.

News

Gender reveal sparked wildfire in California, grown to 7K acres

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hollie Silverman
A “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” used at the party caused the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County, Cal Fire said in a press release.

News

2 men arrested on drug charges at stateline by ISP

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Freeman and Goins remain in custody at the Winnebago County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

News

Man hurt after shooting on far west side of Rockford

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Deputies found an injured man at the business who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

News

Illinois State Police to keep a close eye on the roads this Labor Day

Updated: 18 hours ago
As we head into the last holiday weekend of the summer police will be stepping up the game in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the roads.The Illinois Department Of Transportation is pairing up with the Illinois State Police and area police departments for the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign.