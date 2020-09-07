2 men arrested on drug charges at stateline by ISP

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police arrested two men on several charges at the Wisconsin-Illinois stateline on Sunday night.

Troopers were conducting a scheduled roadside safety check on Illinois Route 2 at the stateline. A 2016 silver Volkswagen attempted an illegal U-turn into private property in order to bypass ISP troopers, according to the ISP.

The vehicle came to a stop a short time later. The driver, 41-year-old Marcus T. Freeman, fled the scene on foot. The passenger, 41-year-old Quion M. Goins of Zion, Illinois, remained inside the vehicle. At 9:28 p.m., Goins was taken into custody by ISP troopers. At 9:38 p.m., Freeman was taken into custody by deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Freeman was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, armed violence, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, driving while driver’s license revoked, resisting a peace officer and disobeying a peace officer. Goins was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to the ISP.

Freeman and Goins remain in custody at the Winnebago County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

