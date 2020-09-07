Advertisement

2 men arrested on drug charges at stateline by ISP

Freeman and Goins remain in custody at the Winnebago County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
File photo
File photo(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police arrested two men on several charges at the Wisconsin-Illinois stateline on Sunday night.

Troopers were conducting a scheduled roadside safety check on Illinois Route 2 at the stateline. A 2016 silver Volkswagen attempted an illegal U-turn into private property in order to bypass ISP troopers, according to the ISP.

The vehicle came to a stop a short time later. The driver, 41-year-old Marcus T. Freeman, fled the scene on foot. The passenger, 41-year-old Quion M. Goins of Zion, Illinois, remained inside the vehicle. At 9:28 p.m., Goins was taken into custody by ISP troopers. At 9:38 p.m., Freeman was taken into custody by deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Freeman was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, armed violence, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, driving while driver’s license revoked, resisting a peace officer and disobeying a peace officer. Goins was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to the ISP.

Freeman and Goins remain in custody at the Winnebago County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gender reveal sparked wildfire in California, grown to 7K acres

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Hollie Silverman
A “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” used at the party caused the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County, Cal Fire said in a press release.

News

Man hurt after shooting on far west side of Rockford

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Deputies found an injured man at the business who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

News

Illinois State Police to keep a close eye on the roads this Labor Day

Updated: 14 hours ago
As we head into the last holiday weekend of the summer police will be stepping up the game in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the roads.The Illinois Department Of Transportation is pairing up with the Illinois State Police and area police departments for the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

News

Vern’s Flea Market hosts Labor Day event

Updated: 14 hours ago
A handful of people spent part of their Labor Day weekend at Vern’s Flea Market looking for the best deals on some cool items.

Latest News

News

Freeport Police find missing teen

Updated: 15 hours ago
Freeport police department is on the look-out for a teen that went missing Sunday afternoon.

News

Flames engulf building in Belvidere

Updated: 15 hours ago
A building filled with hay in it was burned to the ground late Sunday morning in Belvidere.

News

Community activist and Mayor discuss Ride for Equality event

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
In week one organizer Reggie Baldwin and his family rode through Rockford, in week two others joined in, but in week three Baldwin did his route all on his own.

News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Denny O’s in Whiteside County

Updated: 18 hours ago
Customers at a bar in Whiteside County may have been exposed to COVID-19.

News

Rockford Midtown Market celebrates Cars and Coffee for Labor Day Weekend

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
Even though Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, warm weather favorite Cars and Coffee is still on a roll at the Rockford Midtown Market.

News

Celebration of life for Dimon Williams

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT