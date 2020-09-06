Tracking a few rounds of storms Sunday followed by a soggy, cooler preview of fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Sunday will have plenty of dry hours with it, a few stronger storms Sunday morning and again for the afternoon and evening may produce large hail and damaging winds.

Our run of dry weather will come to an end later tonight. A strengthening low-level jet with a warm front will provide enough lift to generate a substantial complex of showers and storms in parts of Minnesota and northern Iowa. This complex will likely slide southeast and arrive in the region before sunrise Sunday morning. These storms will likely contain gusty winds and a good amount of lightning. Locally heavy rainfall of up to an inch will be possible, too.

A slight risk for severe weather exists Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Strong to perhaps locally damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible, especially closer to northwest and north-central Illinois. Locally heavy rainfall may also occur. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The first round of storms will be in the area Sunday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There will be some dry hours in the middle of the day Sunday but we will be monitoring a cold front and it could spark another round of strong to severe storms for the evening hours. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threat.

A second round of storms arrive Sunday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Behind this front temperatures are expected to dramatically fall this week. While highs on Labor Day itself will be limited to the middle 70s with mainly dry conditions, by the time we reach Wednesday we’ll be lucky to see the middle 60s. Rain returns late on Labor Day and into Tuesday.

Labor Day will be dry until showers arrive late. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Labor Day will be dry until the evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A stationary frontal boundary will bring several waves of much-needed rain next week and also keep our temperatures substantially cooler compared to what we have seen these last few weeks. The steadier rains begin by Tuesday morning and continue through Friday with Tuesday and Wednesday having the higher rain chances. Rainfall totals of four to five inches are more will be possible in some areas which could lead to flooding concerns.Luckily the flooding concern is a bit lower due to our grounds needing lots of water from the drought.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have the most scattered and heavy rains this week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tuesday and Wednesday will have the most scattered and heavy rains this week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

From a drought situation to some huge rainfall totals. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There is a low severe risk after Sunday. There is also a lower flood risk due to drought conditions. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

By next weekend we will dry out and warm up slightly with temperatures returning to the 70s.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.