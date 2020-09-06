Advertisement

Rockford Midtown Market celebrates Cars and Coffee for Labor Day Weekend

Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Even though Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, warm weather favorite Cars and Coffee is still on a roll at the Rockford Midtown Market.

The Cranked Car Club shows off some of the area’s coolest cars and motorcycles as visitors enjoy a wide range of locally made goods, including ethnic food and farm produce, all while basking in the music, activities and late summer sun.

Organizers plan to host the event, rain or shine, on the first Saturday of every month, leading up to its Socktober fundraiser on October 3.

