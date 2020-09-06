Potential COVID-19 exposure at Denny O’s in Whiteside County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Customers at a bar in Whiteside County may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Whiteside County Health Department says someone who visited the business tests positive with the virus after visiting Denny O’s in Fulton.

Officials says anyone who was at the main bar of Denny O’s on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. are at risk of exposure, especially those not following social distancing guidelines or wearing face coverings.

The health department is working with Denny O’s staff to ensure a safe environment for customers and staff.

