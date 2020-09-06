Advertisement

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Denny O’s in Whiteside County

There are 77 active cases, officials say.
There are 77 active cases, officials say.(AP Images)
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Customers at a bar in Whiteside County may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Whiteside County Health Department says someone who visited the business tests positive with the virus after visiting  Denny O’s in Fulton.

Officials  says anyone who was at the main bar of Denny O’s on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. are at risk of exposure, especially those not following social distancing guidelines or wearing face coverings.

The health department is working with Denny O’s staff to ensure a safe environment for customers and staff.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford Midtown Market celebrates Cars and Coffee for Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 19 hours ago
Even though Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, warm weather favorite Cars and Coffee is still on a roll at the Rockford Midtown Market.

News

Celebration of life for Dimon Williams

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Dozens walk in Beloit in solidarity with Jacob Blake

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
To show support for Jacob Blake, people in Beloit gather at Horace White Park for a peaceful prayer walk to stand in solidarity with those in Kenosha.

News

Family and friends celebrate the life of 18-year-old Dimon Williams

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Giesey
Family and friends gather at Carl E. Ponds funeral home for a celebration of life for Williams and lay a loved one to rest.

Latest News

News

First reported cases of COVID-19 at Hononegah High School

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
Hononegah High School confirms first cases of COVID-19.

News

Residents enjoy Rockford City Market, protesters march on the outskirts

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Many Stateliners took advantage of the sunshine and warm temperatures by being outside at city market.

News

Arson arrest made in connection to Metro Christian Center Church fire

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Fire Department was initially sent to a fire at the Metro Christian Centre Church at 607 Walnut St. at 6:24 p.m.

News

COVID-19 death toll projected to reach 410K by 2021 if mask use wanes

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By Steve Almasy, Faith Karimi and Marcelo Garate
Coronavirus has infected over 6.1 million people nationwide, and more than 186,800 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

News

Winnebago Co. Health Department announces COVID-19 guideline enforcement plan

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
|
By Hope Salman
“There have been over 500 complaints filed though the COVID-19 hotline and website regarding masking by individuals and business entities,” said Martell.

News

FCA Belvidere plant COVID-19 cases caused by community spread, not outbreak

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
They said the cases are a result of community spread, not inside the facility.