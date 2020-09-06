Belvidere North sweeps girls and boys cross country meets at home

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High school cross country looks different to some, but to the runners, it’s a chance to compete. Belvidere North hosted a NIC-10 triangular cross country meet with the Blue Thunder coming out on top over Auburn and Freeport in both the boys’ and girls’ races.

North’s Sydnie Elder paced the race in the girls’ event. The senior jumped out to the lead from the start and never let up. She finished at 20:01, 26 seconds better than second-place Taylor Wartell of Auburn. The Lady Knights finished second, third, and fourth overall, but did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score. Freeport ran just three girls in the varsity race.

On the boys’ side, North’s Nick Lenzen outlasted Auburn’s Peter Maculan to win his second straight race, breaking the 16-minute mark with a time of 15:55. It was Lenzen, Maculan and the Blue Thunder’s Caden McNulty out in front for most of the run, before McNulty fell off the pace. Freeport’s Bayley Pierce was the top Pretzel, finishing seventh.

Girls Team Scores

Belvidere North - 15

*Auburn and Freeport did not have enough runners to qualify for team scores.

Girls Individual Results

Sydnie Elder (Belvidere North) - 20:01 Taylor Wartell (Auburn) - 20:27 Christina Niras (Auburn) - 21:33 Elcaterina Dmitriera (Auburn) - 21:54 Ella Dixon (Belvidere North) - 22:08 Dellana Muck (Belvidere North) - 22:13 Sarah Webster (Freeport) - 22:22 Trina Kazluski (Belvidere North) - 23:09 Alyssa Prior (Belvidere North) - 23:27 Ada Parker (Belvidere North) - 23:28

Boys Team Scores

Belvidere North - 19 Auburn - 46 Freeport - 62

Boys Individual Results

Nick Lenzen (Belvidere North) - 15:55 Peter Maculan (Auburn) - 16:03 Caden McNulty (Belvidere North) - 16:40 Brandon Massman (Belvidere North) - 16:53 Caden Lendman (Belvidere North) - 16:54 Luke Smith (Belvidere North) - 17:11 Bayley Pierce (Freeport) - 17:38 Aaron Tatman (Auburn) - 17:45 Alex Krutchen (Auburn) - 17:51 Orlando Hernandez (Belvidere North) - 17:53

