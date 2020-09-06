Advertisement

Belvidere North sweeps girls and boys cross country meets at home

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High school cross country looks different to some, but to the runners, it’s a chance to compete. Belvidere North hosted a NIC-10 triangular cross country meet with the Blue Thunder coming out on top over Auburn and Freeport in both the boys’ and girls’ races.

North’s Sydnie Elder paced the race in the girls’ event. The senior jumped out to the lead from the start and never let up. She finished at 20:01, 26 seconds better than second-place Taylor Wartell of Auburn. The Lady Knights finished second, third, and fourth overall, but did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score. Freeport ran just three girls in the varsity race.

On the boys’ side, North’s Nick Lenzen outlasted Auburn’s Peter Maculan to win his second straight race, breaking the 16-minute mark with a time of 15:55. It was Lenzen, Maculan and the Blue Thunder’s Caden McNulty out in front for most of the run, before McNulty fell off the pace. Freeport’s Bayley Pierce was the top Pretzel, finishing seventh.

Girls Team Scores

  1. Belvidere North - 15

*Auburn and Freeport did not have enough runners to qualify for team scores.

Girls Individual Results

  1. Sydnie Elder (Belvidere North) - 20:01
  2. Taylor Wartell (Auburn) - 20:27
  3. Christina Niras (Auburn) - 21:33
  4. Elcaterina Dmitriera (Auburn) - 21:54
  5. Ella Dixon (Belvidere North) - 22:08
  6. Dellana Muck (Belvidere North) - 22:13
  7. Sarah Webster (Freeport) - 22:22
  8. Trina Kazluski (Belvidere North) - 23:09
  9. Alyssa Prior (Belvidere North) - 23:27
  10. Ada Parker (Belvidere North) - 23:28

Boys Team Scores

  1. Belvidere North - 19
  2. Auburn - 46
  3. Freeport - 62

Boys Individual Results

  1. Nick Lenzen (Belvidere North) - 15:55
  2. Peter Maculan (Auburn) - 16:03
  3. Caden McNulty (Belvidere North) - 16:40
  4. Brandon Massman (Belvidere North) - 16:53
  5. Caden Lendman (Belvidere North) - 16:54
  6. Luke Smith (Belvidere North) - 17:11
  7. Bayley Pierce (Freeport) - 17:38
  8. Aaron Tatman (Auburn) - 17:45
  9. Alex Krutchen (Auburn) - 17:51
  10. Orlando Hernandez (Belvidere North) - 17:53

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Area golfers compete in the Dammann/Wolfe Boys Invite

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Joe Olmo
Fulton tops Byron by 23 strokes to win the team title.

Sports

Dammann/Wolfe Boys Golf Invite

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Belvidere North hosts NIC-10 triangular cross country meet

Updated: 1 hours ago

Sports

Lutheran grad James Robinson makes Jaguars initial 53-man roster

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
Robinson is one of 16 rookies to make the Jaguars 53-man opening week roster.

Latest News

Sports

Rockford Co-Op knocks off Hononegah in NIC-10 dual meet

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
Guilford sophomore Kayla Sayyalinh earned medalist honors.

Sports

Stillman Valley’s Gerig trades in football field for the fairway

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
This time last year, Chad Gerig led Stillman Valley to a massive road win over Byron, but this school year, the Tigers are not on the calendar until March 20 so the senior needed something else to do.

Sports

Indians have “no expectations” for season without chance to repeat

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything for high school athletes and for Winnebago girls cross country, it has even taken away the opportunity at back-to-back state championships.

Sports

Winnebago hosts its first cross country meet of the season

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The girls’ run was dominated by the defending Class 1A state champions, Winnebago, while Rockford Christian ran away with the team title taking six of the top eight spots for the boys.

Sports

Jody Deery retires from daily duties at Rockford Speedway

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
Jody Deery, the longtime owner of the Rockford Speedway, is stepping away from her daily duties after decades running the stateline staple.

Sports

AD’s put in work to provide students normalcy

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
Athletic events look a lot different now than they did this past spring.