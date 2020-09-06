Advertisement

Area golfers compete in the Dammann/Wolfe Boys Invite

By Joe Olmo
Sep. 5, 2020
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - We may have seen what the new IHSA boys golf regional might look like come October. That’s because nine teams competed in the annual Dammann/Wolfe Invite at Wolf Hollow Golf Course on Saturday. Fulton topped Byron by 23 strokes to win the team title.

Team Scores

  1. Fulton - 314
  2. Byron - 337
  3. Galena - 340
  4. Erie-Prophetstown - 346
  5. Aquin - 372
  6. Oregon - 378
  7. River Ridge/Scales Mound Co-Op - 380
  8. Lutheran - 386
  9. Lena-Winslow/Pearl City Co-Op - 389

Individual Results (Top 10)

  1. Patrick Wiebenga (Fulton) - 71
  2. Logan Winderlich (Erie) - 77
  3. Josh Vanderploeg (Fulton) - 77
  4. Ian Wiebenga (Fulton) - 78
  5. Andrew Gravino (Lutheran) - 80
  6. Ryan Stoffregen (Galena) - 81
  7. Maison Brandt (Byron) - 81
  8. Thomas Huerau (River Ridge) - 81
  9. Zeke Harezlak (Lutheran) - 82
  10. Lane Pierson (Aquin) - 83

