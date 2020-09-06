Area golfers compete in the Dammann/Wolfe Boys Invite

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - We may have seen what the new IHSA boys golf regional might look like come October. That’s because nine teams competed in the annual Dammann/Wolfe Invite at Wolf Hollow Golf Course on Saturday. Fulton topped Byron by 23 strokes to win the team title.

Team Scores

Fulton - 314 Byron - 337 Galena - 340 Erie-Prophetstown - 346 Aquin - 372 Oregon - 378 River Ridge/Scales Mound Co-Op - 380 Lutheran - 386 Lena-Winslow/Pearl City Co-Op - 389

Individual Results (Top 10)

Patrick Wiebenga (Fulton) - 71 Logan Winderlich (Erie) - 77 Josh Vanderploeg (Fulton) - 77 Ian Wiebenga (Fulton) - 78 Andrew Gravino (Lutheran) - 80 Ryan Stoffregen (Galena) - 81 Maison Brandt (Byron) - 81 Thomas Huerau (River Ridge) - 81 Zeke Harezlak (Lutheran) - 82 Lane Pierson (Aquin) - 83

