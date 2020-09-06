Area golfers compete in the Dammann/Wolfe Boys Invite
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - We may have seen what the new IHSA boys golf regional might look like come October. That’s because nine teams competed in the annual Dammann/Wolfe Invite at Wolf Hollow Golf Course on Saturday. Fulton topped Byron by 23 strokes to win the team title.
Team Scores
- Fulton - 314
- Byron - 337
- Galena - 340
- Erie-Prophetstown - 346
- Aquin - 372
- Oregon - 378
- River Ridge/Scales Mound Co-Op - 380
- Lutheran - 386
- Lena-Winslow/Pearl City Co-Op - 389
Individual Results (Top 10)
- Patrick Wiebenga (Fulton) - 71
- Logan Winderlich (Erie) - 77
- Josh Vanderploeg (Fulton) - 77
- Ian Wiebenga (Fulton) - 78
- Andrew Gravino (Lutheran) - 80
- Ryan Stoffregen (Galena) - 81
- Maison Brandt (Byron) - 81
- Thomas Huerau (River Ridge) - 81
- Zeke Harezlak (Lutheran) - 82
- Lane Pierson (Aquin) - 83
