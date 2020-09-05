Advertisement

Stillman Valley’s Gerig trades in football field for the fairway

By Mike Buda
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - This time last year, Chad Gerig led Stillman Valley to a massive road win over Byron, but this school year, the Tigers are not on the calendar until March 20 so the senior needed something else to do.

This fall, Gerig’s typical Sunday hobby is now his high school sport.

The Stillman quarterback just wanted to keep busy without football in his life, but he’s still getting used to the competitive nature because he says he can’t just kick a ball if it’s next to a tree.

Gerig says he was keeping a close eye on the IHSA’s decision during the summer and when it moved football to the spring, a teammate asked him to join him on the links.

“Obviously it’s a big difference of having no football in the fall and just the whole different team aspect of how we’re going to keep training and how we’re going to keep doing everything,” said Gerig. “This summer when it was a real possibility, my buddy Timmy Marcum pretty much took me under his wing and said, “Alright let’s go out and play golf and stay busy.” He’s been playing for as long as I can remember so he obviously knows a lot and taught me his ways.”

