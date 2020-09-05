Rockford Co-Op knocks off Hononegah in NIC-10 dual meet
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NIC-10 girls golf scene may be as wide open as ever. Four teams can make their case to sit atop the conference when it’s all said and done. Two of those teams squared off on Friday at Elliot Golf Course with the Rockford Co-Op defeating Hononegah 177-195.
Individual Results
- Kayla Sayyalinh (Rockford Co-Op): +3 (39) Medalist
- Ahna Doherty (Rockford Co-Op): +5 (41)
- Lexi Bach (Hononegah): +8 (44)
- Anna Homb (Rockford Co-Op): +11 (47)
- Ellie Day (Hononegah): +13 (49)
