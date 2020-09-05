Rockford Co-Op knocks off Hononegah in NIC-10 dual meet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NIC-10 girls golf scene may be as wide open as ever. Four teams can make their case to sit atop the conference when it’s all said and done. Two of those teams squared off on Friday at Elliot Golf Course with the Rockford Co-Op defeating Hononegah 177-195.

Individual Results

Kayla Sayyalinh (Rockford Co-Op): +3 (39) Medalist Ahna Doherty (Rockford Co-Op): +5 (41) Lexi Bach (Hononegah): +8 (44) Anna Homb (Rockford Co-Op): +11 (47) Ellie Day (Hononegah): +13 (49)

